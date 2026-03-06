© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Nuclear waste, farmers protesting a new highway, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:25 AM MST
Birds' eye view of a nuclear power station, with two reactors much larger than all the buildings and trees around them.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission
/
Flickr
The Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport, Pennsylvania.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Robert Gehrke, and Samantha Moilanen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a proposal that Utah take on the nation’s nuclear waste, farmers protesting a highway that would be built through agricultural land, and the arrest of a 22-year-old accused of killing three Utah women.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
