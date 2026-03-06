Nuclear waste, farmers protesting a new highway, and more on Behind the Headlines
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Robert Gehrke, and Samantha Moilanen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a proposal that Utah take on the nation’s nuclear waste, farmers protesting a highway that would be built through agricultural land, and the arrest of a 22-year-old accused of killing three Utah women.
Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.
Links