Box Elder data center, Blake Moore's defeat, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune editor Sean Means and reporter Addy Baird join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Box Elder County delaying a vote on a hyperscale data center, under pressure from protesters and Utah leaders, and a look into billionaire Kevin O'Leary who is behind the data center. They also talk about Rep. Blake Moore's defeat at the GOP convention, and the passing of Alan Osmond.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Box Elder County delays vote on hyperscale data center, under pressure from protesters and Utah leaders

How ‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary, the face of Utah’s massive data center project, amassed his wealth

Rep. Blake Moore defeated at Utah GOP convention — will face primary challenger in June

