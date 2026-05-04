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Behind the Headlines

Box Elder data center, Blake Moore's defeat, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:32 PM MDT
People fill the room as the Box Elder County Commission meet on a MIDA and Kevin O'Leary data center project in Brigham City on Monday, April 27, 2026.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People fill the room as the Box Elder County Commission meet on a MIDA and Kevin O'Leary data center project in Brigham City on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune editor Sean Means and reporter Addy Baird join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Box Elder County delaying a vote on a hyperscale data center, under pressure from protesters and Utah leaders, and a look into billionaire Kevin O'Leary who is behind the data center. They also talk about Rep. Blake Moore's defeat at the GOP convention, and the passing of Alan Osmond.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Box Elder County delays vote on hyperscale data center, under pressure from protesters and Utah leaders
How ‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary, the face of Utah’s massive data center project, amassed his wealth
Rep. Blake Moore defeated at Utah GOP convention — will face primary challenger in June

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneData CentersBlake MooreGOP
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams