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Behind the Headlines

Gov. Cox's Utah Supreme Court picks and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:08 PM MDT
Gov. Spencer Cox, right, shakes hands with Stephen Dent, center, and Jay Jorgensen after announcing their nominations to the Utah Supreme Court at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Gov. Spencer Cox, right, shakes hands with Stephen Dent, center, and Jay Jorgensen after announcing their nominations to the Utah Supreme Court at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Megan Banta, and Jessica Schreifels join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Gov. Spencer Cox picking an attorney for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a federal prosecutor to fill new Utah Supreme Court seats, Kevin O'Leary's plans to reduce the Stratos data center size, and allegations against a sheriff which met a system reluctant to act.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneSpencer CoxData CentersLaw Enforcement
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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