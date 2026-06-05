Gov. Cox's Utah Supreme Court picks and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Megan Banta, and Jessica Schreifels join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Gov. Spencer Cox picking an attorney for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a federal prosecutor to fill new Utah Supreme Court seats, Kevin O'Leary's plans to reduce the Stratos data center size, and allegations against a sheriff which met a system reluctant to act.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.