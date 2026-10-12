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Behind the Headlines

Utahns' data center opinions, LDS church news, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 12, 2026 at 10:39 AM MDT
A group of adults and children stand in the street with protest signs and American flags.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Cooper family hold signs as they gather for a rally opposing a data center planned near Mona, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Robert Gehrke, and Tamarra Kemsley join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a report on Utahns' opinions on data centers, Tim Ballard accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of excommunicating him to hide child abuse within the faith, and highlights from the General Conference highlights of the LDS church.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream Behind the Headlines at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.

Tom Williams has retired from Utah State University and Utah Public Radio. He is now hosting Behind the Headlines in a volunteer capacity and does not represent UPR or USU.

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Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake TribuneThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsChild AbuseData Centers
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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