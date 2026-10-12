Utahns' data center opinions, LDS church news, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Robert Gehrke, and Tamarra Kemsley join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a report on Utahns' opinions on data centers, Tim Ballard accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of excommunicating him to hide child abuse within the faith, and highlights from the General Conference highlights of the LDS church.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream Behind the Headlines at upr.org . Join the ongoing conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.

Tom Williams has retired from Utah State University and Utah Public Radio. He is now hosting Behind the Headlines in a volunteer capacity and does not represent UPR or USU.