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Behind the Headlines

Nine Mile Canyon lawsuit, Ammon Bundy's arrest, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:17 PM MDT
Petroglyphs of animals carved into the side of a red rock wall.
Bureau of Land Management
/
Flickr
Petroglyphs in Nine Mile Canyon.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Addy Baird, Jose Davila IV and Leia Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Salt Lake City’s massive downtown sports district getting its big reveal, anti-government figure Ammon Bundy's arrest for driving an unregistered vehicle, and environmental groups suing the federal government over hydrocarbon highway plans in the Nine Mile Canyon.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake TribuneSportsTrump Administrationammon bundyNine Mile Canyon
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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