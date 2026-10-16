Nine Mile Canyon lawsuit, Ammon Bundy's arrest, and more on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Addy Baird, Jose Davila IV and Leia Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Salt Lake City’s massive downtown sports district getting its big reveal, anti-government figure Ammon Bundy's arrest for driving an unregistered vehicle, and environmental groups suing the federal government over hydrocarbon highway plans in the Nine Mile Canyon.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org . Join the live conversation by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com.