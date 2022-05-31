Lake Effect
Heard during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
What does Great Salt Lake mean to you?
After reaching a historic low last summer, Great Salt Lake has been receiving much-needed attention as groups work to address its ongoing shrinkage. Our ongoing series Lake Effect shares stories from Utahns about how Great Salt Lake has affected them. This series will highlight individuals’ relationships with Utah’s inland sea.
Aimee Van Tatenhove and Ellis Juhlin have been reporting on Great Salt Lake since last summer. Now they're sharing their stories about the lake and what it means to them.