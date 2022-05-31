© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A painting of a pelican against a white background. Text reads, "Lake Effect."
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Lake Effect
Heard during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Hosted by Aimee Van Tatenhove
,
Ellis Juhlin

What does Great Salt Lake mean to you?

After reaching a historic low last summer, Great Salt Lake has been receiving much-needed attention as groups work to address its ongoing shrinkage. Our ongoing series Lake Effect shares stories from Utahns about how Great Salt Lake has affected them. This series will highlight individuals’ relationships with Utah’s inland sea.