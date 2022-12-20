Lake Effect: 'Compass Points: Great Salt Lake'

I’m Margaret Pettis, and I’m a retired school teacher, currently a kayaker of the Bear River, and a poet and an author of all sorts of books.

COMPASS POINTS: GREAT SALT LAKE

Above my writing desk,

propped between antlers,

fossils and stones,

hang two watercolors

of Antelope Island.

Across a blue horizon,

inadequate in miniature,

clouds surge eastward,

climbing encrusted shores.

Salmon pink playas nuzzle

the sky’s trembling veil.

SOUTH

My horse picks her way

through bitterbrush and boulders

to the rim of Stansbury Island.

She grabs at rattlegrass,

her bit dripping green foam,

as the cumulus parade rolls in

its untethered Great Basin floats:

hoary mammoth, pastel turtle,

carousel pony, plump trout

mushrooming into mermaid,

snow white anvils

ascending the dome.

Dark shadow islands

mottle the silver lake,

whisper stories from Nevada.

WEST

Our sailboat tips—

we are a pelican wing

skimming the turquoise

cabochon of Utah sky.

Cub, Hat, Badger,

Egg, Rock, Mud—

simple appellations

for low-water islands—

give way to Gunnison,

where Alfred Lambourne

slept a year in the company

of one-fifth of Earth’s

white pelicans— and all

of the Great Basin’s stars.

Awake, he painted

the pastel glimmer

of the saltiest lake

in our hemisphere,

faced the crash

of electric storms,

rode the crimson cusp

of the planet.

NORTH

Along the Promontories,

a band of range mares,

udders nudged by foals

knowing no barn,

holds the gravel road with horse

majority, then drifts off,

permitting us to downshift

and rumble toward Rozel.

At the lake’s edge, we shield

our eyes, scan bright islands

perched on the seam of sky,

enter the pewter mirage

at the great spiraling mandala.

Suspended in time with crystal

and basalt, we follow

its silence into ourselves.

NORTHEAST

In the refuge, swallows—

those mad tailors—

dart under bridges, press

beaks full of mud

into teacup nests.

Like appaloosa spots,

snowy egrets punctuate

the maze of dark channels.

In the shallows, herons,

still as reeds, eye fish

before beak-strike.

Mud flats crack

into drought’s clay tablets—

stilt, avocet, phalarope

caught in cuneiform.

Wind rattles through bullrushes,

Paiute shelters unbundled.

*

In pigment and paper,

I carry home each day

the hues of Great Salt Lake,

tucked with sage-scented fingers

among a quiver of sable brushes,

tufts of bison hair, a jackrabbit

tail, and butter-bright feathers

of a fallen lark. I had walked

again on the brittle grey floor

of our own Dead Sea.

'Compass Points: Great Salt Lake' – from the book, 'In the Temple of the Stars', by Margaret Pettis