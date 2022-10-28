© 2022 Utah Public Radio
A painting of a pelican against a white background. Text reads, "Lake Effect."
Lake Effect

Lake Effect: The magic of a pink lake

Published October 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM MDT
Two children stand in Great Salt Lake.
Miah Arnold

My name is Vishwa. I'm from Houston, Texas, and I am 12 years old.

Me and my family go to Utah every summer. The first year I went to the Salt Lake, it was almost touching the Spiral Jetty. I might have been having fun, but all I remember is getting a scrape on the salt and it stinging a ton. But we came back to it, it was a bit farther away, but still within quick walking distance and you could see it from the Spiral Jetty. The next year, when the drought rapidly progressed, it dried up more than it ever had. We had to walk about half a mile to get to it.

When you get into the lake, it's like floating. There's so much salt in it, you float up. And it’s just really magical. It's like you’re in some sort of heaven. It's like that until after a while, it begins to dry, and you get salt all over you and you have to get out.

I remember walking back, there's these salt puddles everywhere, but even those are pink. I was imagining it as like an alien planet that was blasted by some salt ray.

When we were driving away, we found a hose and we washed ourselves off, but after having a magical experience of getting it all off, we got this awesome salad. It tasted amazing. I think it might have been because we were hungry and we were salty.

If it keeps on drying at the rate that we saw it drying, it's gonna get too far to walk to and it will just dry up. While some people don't really care about it, it's like something unique in the U.S. We'd be losing a special experience that you probably will never ever feel once it's gone. And I'm not sure if there's any other pink lakes in the world. I know there are salt lakes, so ….

Aimee Van Tatenhove
Ellis Juhlin
