Wednesdays 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Thursdays 7:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m.

Rural Utah at a Crossroads is a new series of short stories about life in the smallest parts of Utah, told in participants’ own words. Listen to UPR to hear stories from the rural communities in our state that explore how we've adapted and inspire us to think about what's next.

Rural Utah at a Crossroads is based on Crossroads: Change in America, a traveling exhibition created by the Smithsonian Institution and the National Archives that provokes fresh thinking and sparks conversations about the future and sustainability of rural communities. The exhibition tours from September 2023 to December 2024 across eight rural communities in Utah. As part of the tour, Utah Humanities, and Utah Public Radio are partnering with exhibition hosts to interview local residents about their experience in rural Utah.

Rural Utah at a Crossroads is a collaboration between UPR, Utah Humanities, Wasatch County Library, Utah State University Eastern, Utah State University Blanding, the Silver Reef Museum, and the Brigham City Museum of Art & History.

Crossroads: Change in Rural America is made possible in Utah by Utah Humanities. Crossroads is part of the Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.