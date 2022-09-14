Smart Money Tips: What should kids know about money?
Have you ever wondered what kids should know about money at what age? While you’re preparing the kiddos for back-to-school this month, take some time to evaluate how much your children know about money.
DO THIS TODAY: Check out the “Teaching Children Money Management” resource at finance.usu.edu and take the quiz to see what basic money management skills your children might still need to learn. This resource also includes great tips for discussing money with children.