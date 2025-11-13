Cedar City memories with Georgia Thompson and Nancy Antle

Georgia Thompson

I'm Georgia Thompson, and I am happy to have this time with my oldest stepdaughter.

Nancy Antle

My name is Nancy Antle.

Georgia Thompson

I'd like to hear about those years when Cedar was your home.

Nancy Antle

For me, Cedar City was great. When the weather was good, I could walk all over the place.

Both my parents worked at the university. Mom worked in the theater department, sewing costumes. When they got divorced, she would take me to rehearsals, and I spent a lot of time with theater people.

One of the actresses couldn't learn her lines, and so I was dispatched to help her, and she paid me in Oreos.

And when I was about 6, I think I fell in love with the guy who played Romeo, and he and a brother invited me to come to dinner at their dorm, and they made me instant mashed potatoes and canned spaghetti and meatballs.

Georgia Thompson

And you thought that was a royal meal!

Nancy Antle

I thougt it was fantastic.

And I got to be in plays. The first play was Tea House of the August Moon.

Georgia Thompson

Do you remember how old you were?

Nancy Antle

Second grade? Because I remember going to school and being really embarrassed because they had dyed my hair black, though, if you touched it, your hands got black. I also was an extra in Auntie Mame. And then I got to be in Shakespeare plays in the summertime: Merry Wives of Windsor, where I fell off the stage...

Georgia Thompson

Tell me more about that.

Nancy Antle

So I wasn't wearing my glasses, but then I tripped on the railing at the edge of the stage, ended up on the sidewalk. A lady screamed, and some guy reached down and picked me up and put me back up on the stage. And I was mortified.

And then I was probably 10 or so, there were some actors who were goofing around, running and chasing each other, and one of them tried to open a glass door, and one of them pushed on it, and his hand went through the glass, and he ended up doing the rest of the season with his hand in a big sling. And somebody said to me, as if I had caused it, "well, there's a lesson for you about doing horseplay." And I thought, "but I didn't do anything!"

Anyway. And then I got to be in Macbeth as a ghost. They had a steam machine, and the steam machine was hot. As I was going by the guy with the machine, he dropped it, and it sprayed right over me, and I had that really thin material, and it just melted. It didn't really burn me too much. And then I got so paranoid after falling off the stage that I wore my glasses in that play, under the veil, but everybody could see them. And Fred said, "You forgot to take your glasses off!"

Not really!

So when did you come to the campus and start working there?

Georgia Thompson

January, 1967 and when I first came, I thought, "No, I probably won't be here forever." And of course, as things changed, and I, you know, I Met Your Dad, and then his life changed, and then we got together. You girls were older. Someone said, "How is it? "And I said, it's just wonderful to be gifted two young women who are just beautiful and fun to be around. Basically, very supportive their dad." Then it became home.

Nancy Antle

Yeah. I feel very thankful that I went to a school in Utah because teachers in Oklahoma still believed in corporal punishment -- the wooden paddles. They did that all the way through high school.

Georgia Thompson

You least got brave enough to try out for cheerleader?

Nancy Antle

Yeah, I did in ninth grade. Thank goodness I tried out for cheerleader in a place where the cheerleaders were crap!

But I went to a cheerleading competition. We had no idea what that was like, and it's just so intimidating. And they called us to come up and do our routine, and we just snuck out the back door.

So have you liked your time in Cedar City all these years?

Georgia Thompson

I have. It was a good place to be. University was always a good setting. Seeing people kind of blossom into themselves. I think that's the funnest part.

