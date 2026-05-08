St. George StoryCorps: Strong women and their traveling shoes

Teri Guy

My name is Teri Guy. In 2013, Utah Public Radio was working on the StoryCorps project here, where I was working with really powerful women. And I had the privilege of meeting Janice Brooks, who's with me here today.

Janice Brooks

I had my first introduction to Utah Public Radio around 2007, and I was writing a society column, and I went to a fundraising function to cover it. You know, who wore what and the hors d'ouvres — and they were the funnest group of people.

At the time, I was CEO of Green Valley Resort and Spa, and I would always give packages for the fund drive. And you contacted me about StoryCorps. I said, "Well, what do I need to do?" So you came down to do a site visit, and you were masterful -- that ability to create a vision where people wanted to be part of, not just donate to. And we decided we would host the StoryCorps staff and provide rooms for StoryCorps.

When I ended being CEO, I was in an existential crisis. "Okay, what am I going to do now?" And I'd always considered myself a storyteller. And I went back; I studied everything I could about Barbara Jordan, but I was also studying Harriet Tubman, Shirley Chisholm, Sojourner Truth, Biddy Mason, and Jane Manning who was a Mormon pioneer, who had came over with Brigham Young.

I had decided I was going to focus on a living history dramatic portrayal of those seven African American women, and my publicist sent an announcement. And you called me right up. "We have to have you in Logan!" I hadn't even done the show!

Teri Guy

Well, and that is so funny. My favorite moment was when you came to campus to do it, and we went into the performance hall, and you walk up on the stage trying to figure out where you want to put your props.

Janice Brooks

And the only props are just a wig or a jacket, and it was only the seven pairs of shoes on the front of the stage and a trunk and two side hangers.

Teri Guy

And I looked at you, and I go, "I have never seen her do the performance. I don't even know what this is going to be like!" I had no idea, but we filled the performance hall.

One of the sponsors was a vice provost at the university — extremely intelligent, wonderful woman -- and she was "This is what we need on our campus for our students." Your performance impressed everyone.

Janice Brooks

You and your husband took me to breakfast. People started showing up and they're like, "Well, we came to see you and Teri!" And the show had not even occurred.

Teri Guy

But they knew you were coming.

Janice Brooks

That's the secret sauce of the rural community. And I'm excited to be living in this time in history as an African American woman, and you as...

Teri Guy

Milquetoast white woman!

Janice Brooks

You were beyond passionate about those women's histories needing to be told.

Teri Guy

Yes, absolutely. And how did they affect the people around them at their time?

Janice Brooks

I do believe you and I will continue to arise to the circumstances of our time and to the vision for the future that is created by all of us, with a place for all of us. It is an underground railroad.

Teri Guy

And I suppose if you and I hold hands and walk through those tunnels together, we can bring more people with us.

Janice Brooks

Yes, yes, yes, yes.