The Green Thumb: May planting

Hi, this is Dan Drost, Utah State University Extension vegetable specialist. May is planting time for warm season vegetable crops.

I intend to get my cabbage and broccoli in late this month, but we'll wait to plant tomatoes and peppers until about the 20 here in Cache County. If you're in the Salt Lake Valley start about May 10. Watch the weather cover the plants at night if needed, particularly if those temperatures go below 40 degrees.

The asparagus here in the valley is pretty late. And the first stocks are just poking up. Hopefully the frosty nights are over. Usually, I have rhubarb by mid May, but I don't think that's going to happen this year nevertheless should be fine and I'm looking forward to a rhubarb pie.

I'll start planting beans around May 10. I put clear plastic over those to heat the soil and force early uniform emergence. Then I plan a new batch about every 15 days until about the 15th of July. That keeps us in fresh beans for the season.

I'll be using black plastic mulch under my squash tomatoes and peppers to hold the water and to keep the weeds down. As soon as I can get that garden tilled. I'll set that out so it warms the soil.

Lots to do! Good information on the USU Extension website. Just click the gardening tab for a regular diet of information.