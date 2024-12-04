The Green Thumb: Gardener gift ideas

This is USU Extension Horticulturist Taun Beddes, based in Juab and Utah counties. As we approach the holiday season, gifts are on our minds, and for gardeners, there are many useful and thoughtful items that will bring joy and happiness.

I'm a very practical person, so some of the best gifts for me are things that make my life easier. One of my favorites is called a Japanese gardening knife; sometimes it's known as a Hori Hori knife. The Japanese gardening knives are useful for planting annuals and perennials, weeding in the garden, weeding flower beds, cutting open compost bags, and even cutting sod. A good Japanese gardening knife can be purchased for around $20.

I also really like mechanical hose end timers. This seems strange, but hear me out. During the growing season, I frequently use them around my yard to water dry spots in my lawn, and for hose end drip irrigation in my vegetable garden. I can set a timer for a certain amount of time and then not worry about having to turn the water off later. This allows me to run errands and even sleep at night, giving me peace of mind. Keep in mind, that I have found that mechanical timers generally last longer than their digital, battery operated counterparts, and mechanical timers are just more durable.

Easy to care for house plants can also be an excellent gift for the right gardener. One of the easiest and most beautiful are the various types of holiday cactus. Most cultivars often bloom all winter, but I've seen some that bloom the entire season. The multiple species of holiday cacti are long lived, where it's not uncommon for them to live over 75 years in the right conditions. Other easy to care for house plants include pothos, spider plants, philodendrons, and sanseveria.

There are many other related gifts that gardeners would love, and with the thought that you put into your gifts, I'm sure that they will be appreciated.