© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air in Bear Lake at 89.3 until further notice while we make necessary repairs. Listen here or on the UPR app.
Programs
The Green Thumb

The Green Thumb: Planting season

By Addison Stoddard
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:19 PM MST
Sandie Clarke
/
Unsplash

Hi, this is Dan Frost, retired vegetable specialist from Utah State University. March has come in like a lamb, and I'm getting the gardening itch. We still have a bit of snow on the ground here in Cache County, but that will soon be gone.

March officially starts the planting season. I've got lettuce, spinach, and other greens started for transplanting later this month. I've also worked up some of the garden soil from last November. While it's still too wet to plant outdoors, that's where the carrots and the onions and the spinach and the peas and the lettuce will be planted. Generally, we get a dry window sometime during the month, and that's when I'll do those things.

Those of you that are living in the Salt Lake area or warmer regions of the state will have to watch and plant accordingly. I generally don't transplant until late in the month, or wait until early April, as cold weather is certainly going to damage those brassicas, cold hardy greens, and onions. Don't transplant too early, as many of these crops are biennials, and they'll go to flower if they get sufficient cold. Now is also a good time to get the rhubarb and asparagus bed set out, cut back the old top growth, dig out the weeds, and then generally clean up those areas, and then you'll be ready for them to come up later this month or into April.

You don't need to fertilize right away, wait until after you finished harvesting. That's a better time to do it, as the plant uses most of the energy stored in the root system to fuel spear growth and petiole growth for rhubarb.

So have a few things that you need to do this month. Enjoy the last of the winter, and think about getting that garden started. This is Dan Drost, and I'll talk to you again in April.

Tags
The Green Thumb UPRGardeningGreen ThumbUSU ExtensionDan Drost
Addison Stoddard
Addison Stoddard is a undergraduate student at Utah State University studying Agriculture Communications and Journalism with a minor in Spanish. She grew up on a small hobby farm in southeastern Idaho and loves all things agriculture. When she is not working or studying, she loves hiking and spending time outside with her friends and family.
See stories by Addison Stoddard
Related Content