UnDisciplined: fascinating scientific discoveries can be enjoyed by many thanks to this journalist

New scientific discoveries are the purview of researchers, but that vital information is important to everyone. How does science move from lab to your living room? Journalists write about science for traditional and social media. We talked to a science journalist whose beat is the flagship university of the state of Utah about the processes, challenges, and joys of translating university research to people around the world.

Paul Gabrielsen is a science writer journalist who works in the Office for Marketing and Communication at the University of Utah.

