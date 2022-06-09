© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: what makes burrowing owls choose to stay when they’ve been relocated?

Published June 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM MDT
Burrowing_Owl_4_of_5_in_set.jpeg

What kind of creature has golden yellow eyes, flies, and lives in the ground? This week on Undisciplined we’re talking about burrowing owls. These birds have a wide range, but they’ve suffered from human development changing their habitat. However, a group of researchers have studied the relocation of these birds and have interesting insights on how to successfully find them new places to live.

Sarah Hennessy is a biologist with the US Forest Service where researches conservation of a wide array of species facing habitat loss in California.

Tags

UnDisciplined The UnDisciplined Science ShowUnDisciplinedscience news
Stay Connected
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is a science reporter here at Utah Public Radio and a Master's Student at Utah State. She studies Ferruginous Hawk nestlings and the factors that influence their health. She loves our natural world and being part of wildlife research. Now, getting to communicate that kind of research to the UPR listeners through this position makes her love what she does even more. In her free time, you can find her outside on a trail with her partner Matt and her goofy pups Dodger and Finley. They love living in a place where there are year-round adventures to be had!
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Related Content