UnDisciplined: what makes burrowing owls choose to stay when they’ve been relocated?

What kind of creature has golden yellow eyes, flies, and lives in the ground? This week on Undisciplined we’re talking about burrowing owls. These birds have a wide range, but they’ve suffered from human development changing their habitat. However, a group of researchers have studied the relocation of these birds and have interesting insights on how to successfully find them new places to live.

Sarah Hennessy is a biologist with the US Forest Service where researches conservation of a wide array of species facing habitat loss in California.

