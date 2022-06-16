© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
UnDiscplined: trees provide over $100 billion in ecosystem services... and we're destroying them

Published June 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM MDT
A recent study documents how remote sensing tools, which measure the absorption and radiation of energy from Earth's surfaces have transformed the ways we monitor life on Earth. We'll also learn about the value of one of the most important parts of our planet... trees. Their ecosystem services hold an economic value of over $114 billion a year.

Jeannine Cavender-Bares is a distinguished McKnight professor at University of Minnesota, a plant physiologist, and ecologist.

Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
