UnDiscplined: trees provide over $100 billion in ecosystem services... and we're destroying them
A recent study documents how remote sensing tools, which measure the absorption and radiation of energy from Earth's surfaces have transformed the ways we monitor life on Earth. We'll also learn about the value of one of the most important parts of our planet... trees. Their ecosystem services hold an economic value of over $114 billion a year.
Jeannine Cavender-Bares is a distinguished McKnight professor at University of Minnesota, a plant physiologist, and ecologist.