UnDisciplined: was reintroducing wolves to Yellowstone wishful thinking?

Published July 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Wolves. That word brings images of the Big Bad Wolf, killers of ranchers livestock, and the howl of a werewolf on a full moon night. A recent study examined the contradictory aspects of predators interactions with ecosystems – and with people. Their conclusions brings light to a topic critical to ecologist and to all of us interested in fostering better health of our ecosystems.

Bernd Blossey is a professor at Cornell University in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment

Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
