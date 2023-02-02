UnDisciplined: Surprising, brilliant, and often accidental discoveries that changed the world

In the late 19th century, many scientists believed that we knew just about everything we could ever possibly know about physics. That wasn't the case, of course. A century later, we're still learning so much about the properties of matter and energy. To many of us, though, it all seems very complicated. But it doesn't need to be.

Suzie Sheehy is a particle accelerator researcher at the Universities of Oxford in Melbourne, and the author of The Matter of Everything: Twelve Experiments that Changed Our World.

