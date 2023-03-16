UnDisciplined: How to make a home on our unruly planet

There was a time not so long ago when climate change was part of our potential future. Now it's very clearly here, lifting our seas, stoking our storms, and creating the conditions that lead to larger and more devastating fires. And that's forcing us to reexamine how we live, where we live and how we find a sense of home in a time of unprecedented upheaval.

Madeline Ostrander a science journalist. Her first book, At Home On An Unruly Planet was recently named as one of Kirkus Reviews' 100 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022.