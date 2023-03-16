© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s spring member drive starts soon! Listeners like you power UPR. Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today!
The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How to make a home on our unruly planet

By Matthew LaPlante
Published March 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM MDT
climate_change.jpg

There was a time not so long ago when climate change was part of our potential future. Now it's very clearly here, lifting our seas, stoking our storms, and creating the conditions that lead to larger and more devastating fires. And that's forcing us to reexamine how we live, where we live and how we find a sense of home in a time of unprecedented upheaval.

Madeline Ostrander a science journalist. Her first book, At Home On An Unruly Planet was recently named as one of Kirkus Reviews' 100 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022.

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRThe UnDisciplined Science ShowClimate ChangeHome
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content