UnDisciplined: Is predictive, personalized treatment the future of medicine?

When we debate the future of medicine, it's often in the context of social versus private systems. And that's an important discussion to have in a country where the largely private employer-based medical system costs us more, but gives us poor outcomes. But what if that's not the real problem? What if medicine itself is simply structured in the wrong way?

Nathan Price is the chief scientific officer of Thorne HealthTech, and a professor at the Institute for Systems Biology in Washington. And the co-author along with Lee Hood, of the recently published book, The Age of Scientific Wellness: Why the Future of Medicine Is Personalized, Predictive, Data-Rich, and in Your Hands.