The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: What bees can teach us about trust and collaboration

By Matthew LaPlante
Published June 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM MDT
Daniel Milchev
/
Getty Images
Beehives in an apiary

When you think about a beehive, you probably imagine the queen as the leader. But that's not actually how it works. The decisions that impact the hive are determined through the collaborative thinking of the entirety of its population. And so bees might have a few things to teach us about how to make informed collective decisions.

Ang Roell is a founder of They Keep Bees, and the author of Radicalize the Hive, a collection of stories from beekeepers across the nation — a resource for new and intermediate beekeepers and a manifesto for organizational change.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
