UnDisciplined: What bees can teach us about trust and collaboration

When you think about a beehive, you probably imagine the queen as the leader. But that's not actually how it works. The decisions that impact the hive are determined through the collaborative thinking of the entirety of its population. And so bees might have a few things to teach us about how to make informed collective decisions.

Ang Roell is a founder of They Keep Bees, and the author of Radicalize the Hive, a collection of stories from beekeepers across the nation — a resource for new and intermediate beekeepers and a manifesto for organizational change.