UnDisciplined
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: First sighting in 70 years? Researchers say they've seen extinct ivory-billed woodpecker

By Matthew LaPlante
Published July 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT

It has been nearly 80 years since the last widely accepted sighting of an ivory-billed woodpecker. In that time there have been hundreds of other animals that have gone extinct — and scientists generally agree about those extinctions. But some researchers believe the woodpecker is still out there somewhere.

Steve Latta is the director of conservation and field research at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh. He was the first author of a recent paper in the journal Ecology and Evolution that suggests that there are multiple lines of evidence that suggest the persistence of the ivory-billed woodpecker in Louisiana.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
