UnDisciplined: Linguists identify a new dialect emerging in South Florida

If you've been to Miami, you're probably well aware of many of the ways that Latino people and cultures have influenced that part of the country. Those influences are also prevalent in language, and some linguists say that an entirely new American dialect is taking shape right now, in the Magic City.

Phillip Carter is a sociolinguist at Florida International University and his report on a recent study about Spanish influence lexical phenomena in emerging Miami English was recently published in the journal English World-Wide.

