UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Linguists identify a new dialect emerging in South Florida

By Matthew LaPlante
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM MDT
If you've been to Miami, you're probably well aware of many of the ways that Latino people and cultures have influenced that part of the country. Those influences are also prevalent in language, and some linguists say that an entirely new American dialect is taking shape right now, in the Magic City.

Phillip Carter is a sociolinguist at Florida International University and his report on a recent study about Spanish influence lexical phenomena in emerging Miami English was recently published in the journal English World-Wide.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
