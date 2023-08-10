UnDisciplined: What the life of Ira Hayes can teach us about the price of heroism

You have almost certainly seen Joe Rosenthal's, iconic photograph of six Marines raising an American flag over Iwo Jima during World War II. One of the men in that image was Ira Hayes, who has been commemorated in movies and songs but whose actual life after the war is still shrouded in a lot of mystery.

Tom Holm is a professor emeritus of American Indian Studies at the University of Arizona, an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation with Muskogee Creek ancestry, a Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War, and the author of a new book on Ira Hayes and the Price of Heroism.