UnDisciplined: Romeo and Juliet: an age-old tale of love, death, and pandemics

Shakespeare is constantly being reinvented with contemporary interpretations intended to offer modern relevance. So it's probably not surprising that a contagious outbreak, masks, and simmering anger over lockdowns are at the center of some new productions of Romeo and Juliet. Except those aren't actually new elements. This play has always been about life in a pandemic.

