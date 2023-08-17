© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Romeo and Juliet: an age-old tale of love, death, and pandemics

By Matthew LaPlante
Published August 17, 2023 at 8:56 PM MDT

Shakespeare is constantly being reinvented with contemporary interpretations intended to offer modern relevance. So it's probably not surprising that a contagious outbreak, masks, and simmering anger over lockdowns are at the center of some new productions of Romeo and Juliet. Except those aren't actually new elements. This play has always been about life in a pandemic.

Isabel Smith-Bernstein is a dramaturge with the Utah Shakespeare Festival, which this year is staging four Shakespeare works — Timon of Athens, Coriolanus, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Romeo and Juliet. The festival runs through early October and you can learn more about those plays and the other being staged in Cedar City at bard.org.

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science ShowShakspeare FestivalShakespeare
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content