From brine shrimp to birds to bison, the Great Salt Lake supports a tremendously diverse ecosystem. But as it has shrunk in recent years, it has become an increasingly hostile place to life of all kinds.

Katharine Waler is an epidemiologist at the University of Utah, and the writer of two articles in The Nation in the past year — the most recent one is titled "The Great Salt Lake is Becoming Too Salty to Support Life."