UnDisciplined: How inclusivity benefits men and women on the autism spectrum

Autism Spectrum Disorder exists on a continuum of behaviors, capabilities, and deviations from norms. It's right there in the name — it's a spectrum. But for a very long time, that spectrum didn't include much space for girls. That's finally changing.

Katrina Hahn and Terisa Gabrielseon are co-authors, along with K. Kavena Begat, Katheleen Campbell, and Lucas Harrington, of the book "Assessment of Autism in Females and Nuanced Presentations."