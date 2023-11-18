© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are working to get back on the air at KUSK 88.5 in Vernal. In the meantime, listen here or on the UPR app.
Programs
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How inclusivity benefits men and women on the autism spectrum

By Matthew LaPlante
Published November 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST
Three-quarter length view of a group of women walking and talking in sportswear.
Tempura/Getty Images
Teresa Gabrielson and Katrina Han are the co-authors of a new book "Assessment of Autism in Females and Nuanced Presentations."

Autism Spectrum Disorder exists on a continuum of behaviors, capabilities, and deviations from norms. It's right there in the name — it's a spectrum. But for a very long time, that spectrum didn't include much space for girls. That's finally changing.

Katrina Hahn and Terisa Gabrielseon are co-authors, along with K. Kavena Begat, Katheleen Campbell, and Lucas Harrington, of the book "Assessment of Autism in Females and Nuanced Presentations."

Tags
UnDisciplined The UnDisciplined Science ShowUnDisciplinedautismUPR
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content