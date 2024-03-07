© 2024 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: What's 'fair' when it comes to climate action?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:39 PM MST
When humans debate climate policy — about the things we can do to mitigate the damage that has been done and adapt to the world that is coming — the questions asked are often posed in terms of what will work best. Fairness isn’t always, or even often, taken into account. But from nation to nation, and even within single countries, there are huge gaps in responsibility for climate change. And the actions that can have an impact from here on out won’t affect everyone equally. As we address climate change, is something resembling justice even possible? Stacia Ryder thinks it is — but only if we stop avoiding the issue of fairness in climate action.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
