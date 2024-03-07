UnDisciplined: What's 'fair' when it comes to climate action?

When humans debate climate policy — about the things we can do to mitigate the damage that has been done and adapt to the world that is coming — the questions asked are often posed in terms of what will work best. Fairness isn’t always, or even often, taken into account. But from nation to nation, and even within single countries, there are huge gaps in responsibility for climate change. And the actions that can have an impact from here on out won’t affect everyone equally. As we address climate change, is something resembling justice even possible? Stacia Ryder thinks it is — but only if we stop avoiding the issue of fairness in climate action.

