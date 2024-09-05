UnDisciplined: Have greenhouse gas emissions peaked? Does that mean we’re going to be OK?

It was not so long ago that there seemed to be no end in sight for the continual rise of greenhouse gas emissions across the globe. For centuries, the burning of fossil fuels had produced huge volumes of these planet-warming gasses. And as the global population grew and nations across the planet reached development goals, the emissions went up and up. But now it seems possible, even likely, that we may have reached the point in which the emissions responsible for climate change are actually starting to fall.