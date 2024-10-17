UnDisciplined: Are our internal biases impacting the upcoming election?

The phenomenon of the Bradley Effect, also known as social desirability bias, originated in 1982 when a Black mayor named Tom Bradley ran for governor of California. On the eve of the election, polls anointed him an easy favorite. But on Election Day, Bradley lost to his white opponent. Political analysts were concerned about the Bradley Effect in 2008 in regards to Obama—and Anu Gupta says now’s the time to think about how this may impact Kamala Harris.