© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Are our internal biases impacting the upcoming election?

By Raegan Edelman
Published October 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM MDT
Breaking Bias Book Cover by Anu Gupta
Anu Gupta
Breaking Bias Book Cover by Anu Gupta

The phenomenon of the Bradley Effect, also known as social desirability bias, originated in 1982 when a Black mayor named Tom Bradley ran for governor of California. On the eve of the election, polls anointed him an easy favorite. But on Election Day, Bradley lost to his white opponent. Political analysts were concerned about the Bradley Effect in 2008 in regards to Obama—and Anu Gupta says now’s the time to think about how this may impact Kamala Harris.

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Stay Connected
Raegan Edelman
See stories by Raegan Edelman
Related Content