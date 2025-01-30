UnDisciplined: Will the California fires send a shockwave through the economy?
The wildfires in Southern California are on track to become the costliest disaster in U.S. history, and a lot of people are already recognizing that this conflagration is going to send a shockwave through the insurance market. But, as it turns out, the economic impact won’t stop there. Wesleyan University economist Gary Yohe says that the fires have the potential to be a contagion that sends a sickness through the system.