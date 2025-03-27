UnDisciplined: How can we stay connected with plant life through changing seasons?

Herbs have a wide range of uses. They are beneficial in the kitchen, to enhance flavor and add depth to a recipe. They can be used topically, as salves and tinctures. And many have health benefits when you ingest them, like green tea or cinnamon. In his new book Herbs in Every Season, Bevin Cohen explores how we interact with herbs throughout the changing seasons, and how plants better connect us to the earth, to each other and to ourselves.