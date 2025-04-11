UnDisciplined: Can holding leaders accountable to truth unlock a climate revolution?

In his new book, “A Climate of Truth,” the climate analyst Mike Berners-Lee points out that efficiency hasn’t gotten us very far in reducing carbon emissions. The more efficient we get, the more energy we use — and so far that’s kept demand for fossil fuels high — negative gains in energy derived from renewables. Berners-Lee says there is a singular shift that would go far toward solving our efficiency conundrum and every other climate bind we’re in: It’s holding corporate and political leaders accountable to truth.

