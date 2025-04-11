© 2025 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Can holding leaders accountable to truth unlock a climate revolution?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published April 11, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.

In his new book, “A Climate of Truth,” the climate analyst Mike Berners-Lee points out that efficiency hasn’t gotten us very far in reducing carbon emissions. The more efficient we get, the more energy we use — and so far that’s kept demand for fossil fuels high — negative gains in energy derived from renewables. Berners-Lee says there is a singular shift that would go far toward solving our efficiency conundrum and every other climate bind we’re in: It’s holding corporate and political leaders accountable to truth.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
