UnDisciplined: Silicon Valley's impact on U.S. politics

There are a lot of rich and powerful people in Silicon Valley who have said some strange things about democracy.

It would be easy to dismiss some of this as tech entrepreneurs doing what tech entrepreneurs have always done: dreaming about moving fast and breaking stuff, and making enormous claims about the future.

But the journalist Gil Durán thinks that dismissing all of this as blather would be a mistake.

In his new book, The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy, Durán argues that these ideas actually belong to an emerging political ideology — one that has moved from obscure books and blogs into some of the most powerful institutions in the United States.