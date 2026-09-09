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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Silicon Valley's impact on U.S. politics

By Matthew LaPlante
Published September 9, 2026 at 10:30 PM MDT
The Undisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone

There are a lot of rich and powerful people in Silicon Valley who have said some strange things about democracy.

It would be easy to dismiss some of this as tech entrepreneurs doing what tech entrepreneurs have always done: dreaming about moving fast and breaking stuff, and making enormous claims about the future.

But the journalist Gil Durán thinks that dismissing all of this as blather would be a mistake.

In his new book, The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy, Durán argues that these ideas actually belong to an emerging political ideology — one that has moved from obscure books and blogs into some of the most powerful institutions in the United States.

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UnDisciplined Technologysocial scienceU.S. Politics
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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante