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Recommendations for clearing Utah's air by the Olympics on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT
Snowy mountains with a thick inversion below them, nearly obscuring a small airport.
Joshua Hoehne
/
Unsplash
An inversion over the Logan-Cache airport in Logan, Utah.

Three Utah State University professors have published a report in the journal Sustainability and Climate Change titled "The Utah 2034 Winter Olympics: Leaving a Lasting Clean Air Legacy."

They say that the coming Olympic games in Utah can be a spur to action on air quality, and have eight recommendations on how to clear up Utah’s air by 2034. That includes more use of electric vehicles, making buildings more efficient, expanding renewable energy, and restoring the Great Salt Lake.

Today we’ll talk with USU professors Edwin Stafford, Roslynn Brain, and Randy Martin.

Edwin Stafford is professor of marketing in the USU Huntsman School of Business.

Roslynn Brain McCann is a sustainable communities professor and Extension specialist at USU.

Randy Martin is professor in the USU department of civil and environmental engineering.

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Access Utah Utah State University2034 Winter OlympicsAir QualitySustainability
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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