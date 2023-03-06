© 2023 Utah Public Radio
UPR Presents: Why Ukraine matters to us with NPR's Corey Flintoff

By Tom Williams
Published March 6, 2023 at 10:11 AM MST
Tom Williams and Corey Flintoff, two older white men, sit on a stage during an audience Q&A.
Jesse Walker
/

On Feb. 16, Utah Public Radio invited the public to an evening with former NPR foreign correspondent Corey Flintoff at the Utah Theatre in downtown Logan. The evening was titled Ukraine: Why It Matters to Us and included conversation from the stage and questions from the audience.

Our partners included the USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the USU Institute of Government and Politics.

Corey Flintoff has generously chosen to partner with Utah Public Radio in supporting student journalists in Utah. Your donation to the Corey Flintoff Student Intern Fund will help train the next generation of journalists who bring you the news every day on the UPR airwaves.
GIVE NOW

Corey Flintoff is a former NPR foreign correspondent whose assignments included Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Haiti, Ukraine and Russia. He was NPR Southeast Asia Bureau Chief and Moscow Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, he now lives in Maryland.

UPR Presents UkraineRussiaWar in UkraineCorey FlintoffUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
