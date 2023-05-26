2023 Great Salt Lake panel discussion: 'What Can a (Lake) Body Be?'

Earlier this month UPR’s Tom Williams moderated a film screening and panel discussion on the agency and rights of the Great Salt Lake. The event was titled: “What Can a (Lake) Body Be?” and took place at the Salt Lake City Library. The panel discussion featured Sarah Woodbury, filmmaker, poet and socio-ecology researcher; Darren Parry, author and Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation Councilman; Chandler Rosenburg, co-founder of Save Our Great Salt Lake; Janice Gardner, Certified Wildlife Biologist and ecologist at Sageland Collaborative; and Carter Williams, KSL.com reporter with the Great Salt Lake Collaborative. Partners for the event included the Salt Lake City Library, Sageland Collaborative, and Save Our Great Salt Lake. Utah Public Radio is a part of the Great Salt Lake Collaborative.

The panel discussion from this event on was broadcast on Friday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. and Saturday, May 27th at 3:00 p.m.

