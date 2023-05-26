© 2023 Utah Public Radio
2023 Great Salt Lake panel discussion: 'What Can a (Lake) Body Be?'

By Tom Williams
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT
Earlier this month UPR’s Tom Williams moderated a film screening and panel discussion on the agency and rights of the Great Salt Lake. The event was titled: “What Can a (Lake) Body Be?” and took place at the Salt Lake City Library. The panel discussion featured Sarah Woodbury, filmmaker, poet and socio-ecology researcher; Darren Parry, author and Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation Councilman; Chandler Rosenburg, co-founder of Save Our Great Salt Lake; Janice Gardner, Certified Wildlife Biologist and ecologist at Sageland Collaborative; and Carter Williams, KSL.com reporter with the Great Salt Lake Collaborative. Partners for the event included the Salt Lake City Library, Sageland Collaborative, and Save Our Great Salt Lake. Utah Public Radio is a part of the Great Salt Lake Collaborative.

The panel discussion from this event on was broadcast on Friday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. and Saturday, May 27th at 3:00 p.m.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
