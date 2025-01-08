© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
UPR Presents

Christmas in Montpelier: Episode 2

Published January 8, 2025 at 4:35 PM MST
A digital illustration of a snowy landscape, with several pine trees and mountains in the background. There are two cozy homes with warm, twinkling lights inside.
USU Caine College of the Arts

Join us as we take you back in time for some Christmas memories of growing up in a farmhouse in a small, southeastern town in Idaho.

This four-part series features Ross Peterson, retired professor of history at Utah State University and author of numerous books on the American West. 

In this episode, Ross shares how an old woman living next to a baseball diamond turns into Mrs. Scrooge, what happens to a boy caught stealing empty pop bottles, and finally, just how surprisingly fine his dad could look in a blue suit.

Music in this episode:
Mark O'Connor featuring Jane Monheit - The Christmas Song
Terry Cashman - Willie, Mickey, and the Duke
Christmas Harmonica by James Hughes - Winter Wonderland
Christmas Harmonica by James Hughes - Silver Bells
Rasa Vitkauskaite - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Judy Garland - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Tags
UPR Presents Christmas in MontpelierRoss PetersonChristmasUPR
Related Content