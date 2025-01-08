© 2025 Utah Public Radio
UPR Presents

Christmas in Montpelier: Episode 4

Published January 8, 2025 at 4:44 PM MST
A digital illustration of a snowy landscape, with several pine trees and mountains in the background. There are two cozy homes with warm, twinkling lights inside.
USU Caine College of the Arts

Join us as we take you back in time for some Christmas memories of growing up in a farmhouse in a small southeastern town in Idaho.

This four-part series features Ross Peterson, retired professor of history at Utah State University and author of numerous books on the American West.

In this episode, Ross shares what to do when your mom invites your English teacher to live in the house. We’ll hear a story about how looking angelic in sky blue choir robes can be deceiving. And Ross tells us how he was not exactly angelic, but a bit older and wiser, when he returned for Christmas after two years on a mission in the Midwest.

Music in this episode:
Mark O'Connor featuring Jane Monheit - The Christmas Song
Mark O'Connor - What Child Is This
Pittsburgh Symphony Brass - Hallelujah Chorus, Handel: The Messiah
Harry McClintock - Hallelujah! I'm a Bum
Steve Schuch & The Night Heron Consort - Joy to the World
Mark O'Connor - One Winter's Night
Rasa Vitkauskaite - I'll Be Home for Christmas

UPR Presents Christmas in MontpelierRoss PetersonChristmasUPR
