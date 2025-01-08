Christmas in Montpelier: Episode 4

Join us as we take you back in time for some Christmas memories of growing up in a farmhouse in a small southeastern town in Idaho.

This four-part series features Ross Peterson, retired professor of history at Utah State University and author of numerous books on the American West.

In this episode, Ross shares what to do when your mom invites your English teacher to live in the house. We’ll hear a story about how looking angelic in sky blue choir robes can be deceiving. And Ross tells us how he was not exactly angelic, but a bit older and wiser, when he returned for Christmas after two years on a mission in the Midwest.

Music in this episode:

Mark O'Connor featuring Jane Monheit - The Christmas Song

Mark O'Connor - What Child Is This

Pittsburgh Symphony Brass - Hallelujah Chorus, Handel: The Messiah

Harry McClintock - Hallelujah! I'm a Bum

Steve Schuch & The Night Heron Consort - Joy to the World

Mark O'Connor - One Winter's Night

Rasa Vitkauskaite - I'll Be Home for Christmas

