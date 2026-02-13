USU Extension Highlight: Valentine's Day treats

With Extension family and consumer sciences professor Teresa Hunsaker.

Valentine's day is almost here, and stores are stocked with flowers, stuffed bears, and heart-shaped chocolate boxes for that special someone.

If you're looking to skip the store this year, Teresa has some homemade Valentine's Day recipes that are guaranteed to keep the holiday sweet.

Wynter Varner

Thanks for coming on, Teresa!

Teresa Hunsaker

You are welcome.

Wynter Varner

Let's start simple. It's Valentine's Day, and everyone loves candy. Tell me about your strawberry cream truffles.

Teresa Hunsaker

Those are so fun. They're a little bit of a different twist on a traditional truffle. It's so fun and so yummy. Kids love it, adults love it, but it's not necessarily chocolatey-chocolate.

Strawberry Cream Truffles

6 oz. cream cheese (softened)

4 cups powdered sugar

3 TBS strawberry Jell-O powder (or flavor of your choice)

Chocolate candy melts or melted white vanilla chocolate chips

Conversation hearts (optional)

Candy sprinkles (optional)

Using a mixer, mix cream cheese and the strawberry Jell-O powder. Add ½ of the powdered sugar and mix. Then, add the remainder of the powdered sugar and mix until you achieve a stiff, thick consistency. Cover the truffle dough balls and refrigerate for an hour.

Take about a tablespoon of the dough (using a cookie scoop makes it easy) and roll into 1-inch balls. Set aside.

Melt your candy coating in the microwave, stirring occasionally until melted. Dip the truffle balls into the candy coating and set onto a cookie sheet lined with wax paper.

Add a conversation heart on top, as well as sprinkles if desired. Allow truffles to cool and candy coating to harden. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve or gift.

Wynter Varner

That sounds delicious. For people who may not be the biggest strawberry fans, how about your coconut mallow cups?

Teresa Hunsaker

Oh, those are easy, so yummy, and quick to put together. I always use a mini muffin tin with candy paper liners. That cup of marshmallow fluff that the recipe calls for makes a lot.

Of course, you can always sprinkle the melted chocolate before it hardens with some fun Valentine's Day candy sprinkles.

Coconut Mallow Cups

12 oz. milk chocolate chips

2 TBS coconut oil

1 cup marshmallow fluff

1/3 cup unsweetened, flaked coconut

Line a standard size muffin tin with muffin liners. Chop the flaked coconut into small pieces. Melt the chocolate over a double boiler, or in the microwave in 30 second increments. Once the chocolate has just melted, stir in the coconut oil until it has melted.

Spoon about 1 to 1.5 tablespoons of chocolate into the bottom of the muffin liners and use a spoon or pastry brush to bring the chocolate up over the sides.

Sprinkle the chocolate with a teaspoon or so of the coconut, using as much as desired. Stick the chocolate in the fridge or the freezer for 20 minutes, or until it sets.

Spoon about 1.5 tablespoons of the marshmallow fluff into the chocolate cups. Sprinkle the remaining coconut over the top of the fluff. Put the muffin tin back in the fridge or freezer for another 20 minutes, or until the marshmallow fluff is firm.

Re-melt the remaining chocolate. Drizzle it over top of the cups and smooth it out. Place the tin back in the fridge or freezer for another 20 minutes before serving.

Wynter Varner

That drizzle of chocolate is always the best topping.

Teresa Hunsaker

On everything!

Wynter Varner

This one is for those at home who are looking for a snack that's a bit less sugary. Tell me about your raspberry chia seed parfait.

Teresa Hunsaker

Oh, I love this one too. For those that do like chia seeds, and the pudding that it makes, this is quick and easy breakfast or even a dessert. You just layer it into little parfait glasses, or little half pint jars look cute too.

Raspberry Chia Seed Parfaits

6 TBS chia seeds

1 TBS honey or maple syrup

0.5 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

1 tsp vanilla extract or almond extract (optional)

1.5 cups almond milk

Fresh raspberries and/or fresh strawberries

Chopped nuts (optional)

Granola (optional)

Whipped cream (optional)

Add chia seeds, honey or maple syrup, and desired sweeteners to a bowl. Pour in almond milk and mix well. Let the mixture set and thicken for 5 minutes. Stir mixture well until you see no clumping.

Cover the mixture and store in the fridge overnight, or for at least 2 hours When you’re ready to serve, layer pudding into small jars or parfait dishes.

Then, top pudding with a layer of fruit and/or chopped nuts. Add a few more tablespoons of pudding over the fruits, and top with more fruit, chopped nuts, granola, or a dollop of whipped cream.

Wynter Varner

I'd also love to hear about your strawberry ricotta bruschetta.

Teresa Hunsaker

This one makes a fun, beautiful bruschetta. It makes a nice little side dish to a Valentine's Day meal.

Strawberry Ricotta Brochetta

24 slices French bread baguette (1/2 inch thick)

3 TBS olive oil or butter (melted)

3 cups fresh strawberries (chopped)

3 TBS fresh mint (minced)

3 TBS honey

0.5 cups ricotta cheese

2 TBS seedless strawberry jam

1.5 tsp grated lemon zest

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

Brush bread slices with olive oil or butter and place on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 375° for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine strawberries, mint, balsamic vinegar, and honey. In another bowl, combine ricotta, jam, and lemon zest. Spread ricotta mixture over toast and top with strawberry mixture.

Wynter Varner

Not everyone at home is going to be the biggest baker or chef. Your chocolate fruit dip sounds like a fun sweet treat for cooks of every level.

Teresa Hunsaker

That one is really nice, and it's something that can be easy for everyone. I like to use it for strawberries, apples, and orange slices.

Chocolate Fruit Dip

0.5 cups Greek yogurt

1 TBS cocoa powder

2 TBS honey

0.25 tsp vanilla extract

Mix Greek yogurt, cocoa powder, honey, and vanilla in a bowl. Serve with fruit for dipping.

Wynter Varner

All of these recipes sound amazing. Thank you for coming on today, Teresa. This has been Wynter Varner with the USU Extension education highlights. Thank you for tuning in, and happy Valentine's Day.