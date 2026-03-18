USU Extension Highlight: What is the Hunger Solutions Institute?

With USU Hunger Solutions Institute co-director Palak Gupta.

As listed on their website, 15 programs are run through USU's Hunger Solutions Institute.

Some of these include the SNAC, a student food pantry at the USU Logan campus; the Utah Food Security Council, a group focused on improving statewide food security; and NourishSmart, a program offering resources and tools to youth and adults to address food waste and hunger.

Palak is here to help us understand the resources the HSI has to offer, and how those at home can take advantage of them.

Wynter Varner

Thank you for joining us today, Professor Gupta.

Palak Gupta

Thank you for having me. It's great to be here.

Wynter Varner

What is the goal of the HSI?

Palak Gupta

Great question. The Hunger Solutions Institute works to address food security across Utah through research, community partnership, different Extension programming, and education.

Our goal is actually to bring together organizations, policymakers, and community members to identify practical solutions to address food security. We focus on translating research into real world programs that help families and strengthen local food needs.

Wynter Varner

I know we already talked about a few of the institute's programs, but what are some others?

Palak Gupta

We definitely work on many initiatives.

As you mentioned, one of our major efforts is leading the Utah Food Security Council. We bring together partners from state and local government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community-based groups to collaborate and work on different strategies to improve food security statewide. We meet monthly.

Other than that, we have the NourishSmart programs, which focus on reducing food waste and increasing food recovery, especially in schools, to connect with organizations that serve people in need.

Some of our other programs which we didn't discuss include NourishEd, which is a nutrition education program for youth and families, where we provide them produce boxes to help them increase fruit and vegetable consumption. They also build their skills around healthy eating.

We also offer virtual cook-along classes through our NourishBox program. These classes focus on affordable, nutritious ingredients that are available in most grocery stores like beans, lentils, and different whole grains. Then, we teach participants to prepare globally-inspired meals. They're not just making any other recipe, but a recipe that is globally inspired.

These are some of our more programs which we work on.

Wynter Varner

Which HSI initiative are you proudest of?

Palak Gupta

We are definitely proud of Utah Food Security Council, because it's not working with community alone, which is great.

We bring organizations together throughout the state, and we learn from each other about different techniques.

There's a lot of collaboration, connection, learning from, and supporting each other.

Like any other program, hunger is something we believe cannot be solved by one organization. We are really proud of this Utah Food Security Council, which helps bring us together to build a stronger, healthier, more food secure Utah.

Wynter Varner

How can people contribute to the HSI mission?

Palak Gupta

So one of our biggest missions is to reduce food security, and there are various ways people can get involved and support this initiative.

You can support by donating to Utah's local food banks, volunteering with community organizations, or even reducing food waste at home. It can make all the difference.

People can also participate in nutrition education programs. We are always looking for volunteers to help us with different Hunger Solutions Institute programming.

They can participate in community discussions or even local food initiatives.

It's really a collective effort, and even small actions, which you can do from your home, can address food security.

Wynter Varner

Do you have any future dreams that you're hoping to see come from the HSI?

Palak Gupta

Our future is about strengthening our partnerships and expanding our innovative programs.

Most of our programs are driven by needs assessment, which Utah State University Extension does every few years. Then we translate the research they have done into practical solutions to improve food access.

We are just trying to strengthen our partnerships by working closely with communities and policymakers to build a more resilient and equitable food system.

Wynter Varner

Do you have any other resources that you'd like to share today?

Palak Gupta

A lot of our programming is online. People can just learn more about the Hunger Solutions Institute and our programs by visiting our website. We regularly try to share information about our programs and partnerships and resources for communities.

They can also come to our Utah Food Security Council meetings, they're open platform.

Wynter Varner

Thank you again for joining us, Professor Gupta.

Palak Gupta

Thank you for having me.

Wynter Varner

This has been Wynter Varner with the USU Extension Education Highlights, thank you for tuning in.

For more information about the Hunger Solutions Institute and more topics, visit extension.usu.edu.