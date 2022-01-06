USDA invests $16.9 million in Utah for critical rural water and disposal systems

To help increase access to clean and reliable water systems and solid waste treatment in rural areas of the west, the USDA has invested $16.9 million in Utah organizations. But how does Utah plan to do this?

Debra Meyer, Acting State Director of the Utah Rural Development Office, said these funds will help places with populations under 10,000.

“The solid waste management grant; we have an entity who provides technical assistance and training to rural communities who are looking to either put in a landfill or need to upgrade their landfill,” said Meyer. “Or they have gone out and assisted communities that have illegal dump sites and provide the training needed for these communities on how to get started or where they can go.”

This entity will offer training to small rural landfills throughout Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Hawaii and Guam.

In Millville, funds will be used to replace the city’s septic tanks with a sewer system.

“Because they have reached over capacity on their septic systems, it is contaminating their drinking water. So, in order to stop the contamination, they have put a moratorium on the community for no more growth, no more business,” said Meyer. “They are at a standstill unless they put in a sewer system.”

This project could take anywhere from two to five years, depending on the direction the city goes with its construction plans.