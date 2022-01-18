Utahns rally to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

Several events throughout the state of Utah took place on Monday honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

One of these events was put on by the University of Utah and took place at East High School in Salt Lake City where hundreds of people rallied together and marched to honor King’s impact on the world around him. Sammy Kiguthi, a sophomore at Utah State University, was one of the people present at the rally wanting to show that King’s perspective on life was important to them and was part of their identity.

Mary Ann Villarreal, Vice President of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion with the University of Utah, spoke at the rally giving a speech about the work that was needing to be put forth to achieve greater levels of equality, and how the work done thus far was not done in solidarity. Many other speakers were also present at the rally such as Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, who spoke at the event.

The University of Utah has many more events planned for the remainder of the MLK week and this rally was just the beginning of them.