A blue color gradient graphic shows a drop of water. Text reads, "Great Salt Lake Collaborative."
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.

Great Salt Lake rally brings Native and youth voices to Utah’s Capitol Hill

Utah Public Radio | By Aimee Van Tatenhove
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST
A person speaks into a microphone in front of the Utah capitol building
1 of 3  — 20231111_144123.jpg
Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, called for increased protections for Great Salt Lake on Utah's Capitol Hill.
Aimee Van Tatenhove
A photo of bird puppets and posters depicting environmental slogans. In the background, a two people set up a guitar and microphone.
2 of 3  — 20231111_153435.jpg
Environmental-themed music and art, including eared grebe and brine shrimp puppets, were prominent at the Great Salt Lake rally.
Aimee Van Tatenhove
A large wooden clock with years around its periphery instead of hours. On the right side of the clock face is an image of green mountains, blue water, and birds. On the left side of the clock face is a brown, barren wasteland.
3 of 3  — 20231111_135553.jpg
A large wooden clock depicting Great Salt Lake's demise was a central art piece at the rally.
Aimee Van Tatenhove

“We were born in water. We were delivered in water. We know what water is. Water sustained us from conception, and water sustains us as we go throughout life.” Goshute chair Virgil Johnson shared the life-giving importance of water at a rally this weekend honoring Great Salt Lake.

Despite the fall chill, the rally drew in people of all ages, some adorned with bird puppets or dressed in brine shrimp costumes, to the Utah capitol steps.

Sarah Woodbury, USU Environment and Society graduate student and an organizer for the event summed up the scene.

“We're gathered here today for native and youth voices honoring Great Salt Lake. We have a group of speakers and performers, youth and Indigenous voices, three tribes represented here today, calling for a flourishing Great Salt Lake in the future,” Woodbury shared.

Barring another unusually wet winter, Great Salt Lake is expected to reach a new low next summer, further shrinking important wetland habitat for millions of birds and blowing toxic dust onto communities across the Wasatch Front.

Event organizer Will Munger, also a graduate student in USU’s Department of Environment and Society, remained hopeful.

“There's been some real progress in terms of legislation, in terms of science. But there also have been some steps that we really have thought that are important…and to hear that energy from the next generation who are going to be living with the impact of the policy that is created today is really important,” Munger said. “So that's really what kind of brought people out here today is to center those youth and Indigenous voices.”

In addition to speakers and music, event organizers asked rally participants to break into talking circles to discuss what’s been done to help the lake so far and how to move forward as Utah’s population—and thirst—grows.

Becca Black, BYU student and member of Grow the Flow, an initiative of environmental non-profit Conserve Utah Valley, appreciated the chance to discuss the threats Great Salt Lake faces.

“I love the opportunities here to sit in circles and discuss real issues that are going on and how we can be part of those solutions,” Black said.

Native and marginalized voices have been largely left out of talks about Great Salt Lake’s future. A common discussion point across the talking circles was how to elevate voices of local tribes, youth, and communities west of I-15, who are already seeing impacts from development and blowing lake dust.

“As young people who live and depend on this watershed, we all have such a responsibility to use our voices to get water and get love directed towards the lake,” Black emphasized.

The organizers hope to use the takeaways from discussions at the rally to elevate marginalized voices, engage with stakeholders and pursue new legislation and conservation initiatives to get water back to Great Salt Lake.
Aimee Van Tatenhove
Aimee Van Tatenhove is a science reporter at UPR. She spends most of her time interviewing people doing interesting research in Utah and writing stories about wildlife, new technologies and local happenings. She is also a PhD student at Utah State University, studying white pelicans in the Great Salt Lake, so she thinks about birds a lot! She also loves fishing, skiing, baking, and gardening when she has a little free time.
