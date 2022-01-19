Salt Lake County leaders disappointed over lawmakers decision to overturn mask mandate

Following a decision made by Utah lawmakers to overturn Salt Lake County’s 30-day mask mandate, county leaders who helped pass the mandate are disappointed over the decision.

Despite Salt Lake County having the highest hospitalization rate of the entire pandemic according to Dr. Angela Dunn, director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, the decision to overturn the mask mandate was resolved and passed in the Senate.

Dunn believes that the direction taken to overturn this mandate is harmful towards the health of Salt Lake County’s residents. According to Sale Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, the resolution was introduced and passed before she had the chance to meet with Utah lawmakers about the mandate.

With the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Utah Department of Health has reported nearly 40,000 new cases since Friday.