Both Sides of the Aisle—In this special edition, Natalie Gochnour is joined by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, and Lannie Chapman, Salt Lake County clerk. They discuss Chapman's background, her predecessor, what a county clerk does, and accessibility to the ballot. They also discuss the vote tallying process, info packets, election audits, uncounted votes, signatures, and the transition of power.