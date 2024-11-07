© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

A citizen proposal to make SLC's Rio Grande Depot a transit hub on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 7, 2024 at 12:45 PM MST
A bustling transit hub features a "welcome to salt lake" sign. Two trains pass, while people enter and exit escalators above.
riograndeplansaltlakecity.org

Today we talk with representatives of the group Via Rio Grande. They are proposing a citizen-driven vision for removing railroad crossings, revitalizing a neighborhood, and reusing the historic Rio Grande Depot as Salt Lake City’s main transit hub. To make this project possible they are proposing a ‘Train Box’ for downtown Salt Lake City, a big concrete box, dug down into the ground, that is big enough to hold multiple railroad tracks.

We talked to Christian Lenhart and Nathan Strain of Via Rio Grande.

Tags
Access Utah TransportationSalt Lake CountyTrainsRio GrandeUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
