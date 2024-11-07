A citizen proposal to make SLC's Rio Grande Depot a transit hub on Access Utah

Today we talk with representatives of the group Via Rio Grande . They are proposing a citizen-driven vision for removing railroad crossings, revitalizing a neighborhood, and reusing the historic Rio Grande Depot as Salt Lake City’s main transit hub. To make this project possible they are proposing a ‘Train Box’ for downtown Salt Lake City, a big concrete box, dug down into the ground, that is big enough to hold multiple railroad tracks.

We talked to Christian Lenhart and Nathan Strain of Via Rio Grande.

