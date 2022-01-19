Utah teachers are now able to apply for COVID relief funds for classroom resources

Utah teachers looking to provide equipment for their classrooms received fantastic news on Tuesday after it was announced that they’d be able to apply for COVID-19 relief funds.

Partnering with DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding website, the Utah State Board of Education has made the decision to supply up to $12 million in COVID-19 relief funds. These funds are intended to help K-12 school officials get the proper classroom resources they are needing throughout the school year. Utah educators can be provided up to $1,000 to help fund whatever projects they’re doing and whatever materials they might need.

Utah State Board of Education member Molly Hart expressed in a news release that Utah’s educators are some of the finest in the country and they deserve the support and appreciation from this partnership between the Board and DonorsChoose. She is very proud that the collaboration between these two organizations was made a reality and that educators around the state will be recognized for their sacrifices.

The board plans to begin eligible funding requests on Tuesday and they will be following a first-come, first-served basis for as long as the funding lasts.